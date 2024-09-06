The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $163.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $95.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.09 and a beta of 0.98. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1-year low of $69.59 and a 1-year high of $104.71.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DSGX. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

