The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,688 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.79.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $361.85 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The stock has a market cap of $358.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $356.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

