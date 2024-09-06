The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) CEO Susan Patricia Griffith Sells 43,370 Shares of Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $10,937,914.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 473,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,475,967. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Susan Patricia Griffith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Progressive alerts:

On Monday, July 22nd, Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of Progressive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $9,281,827.71.

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive stock opened at $249.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $146.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.51 and a fifty-two week high of $254.83.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Progressive from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Progressive from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Progressive from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.24.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Progressive

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.