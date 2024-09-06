The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Acquired by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $8,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Timken by 3.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Timken by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Timken by 51.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Timken by 3.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Timken by 5.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on TKR shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Timken from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.18.

Timken Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Timken stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,503. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $65.71 and a 1-year high of $94.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.42 and a 200 day moving average of $84.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. Timken had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $2,413,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,485 shares in the company, valued at $19,671,263.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Timken Profile

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.