The Timken Company to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.94 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:TKR)

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Timken in a report released on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.86. The consensus estimate for Timken’s current full-year earnings is $6.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Timken’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.42 EPS.

TKR has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Timken from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.18.

Timken Stock Performance

NYSE:TKR opened at $79.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.42 and its 200 day moving average is $84.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. Timken has a fifty-two week low of $65.71 and a fifty-two week high of $94.71.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Timken

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,257,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Timken during the second quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Timken in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Timken by 3.6% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 22,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Timken during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,897,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $2,422,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,167,408.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

