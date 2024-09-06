The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC trimmed its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,330 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $60.97. 216,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,701,509. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $53.52 and a 12-month high of $65.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.70. The company has a market cap of $106.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.81.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.56. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.739 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TD shares. UBS Group began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

