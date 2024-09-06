The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by TD Capital Management LLC

TD Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 411,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,454,000 after buying an additional 69,050 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Williams Companies by 7.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 658,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,987,000 after buying an additional 44,074 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $44.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.56. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $45.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

