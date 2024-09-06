ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Director Noam Paransky Buys 180,000 Shares

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) Director Noam Paransky acquired 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.81 per share, for a total transaction of $145,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 426,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,419.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ThredUp Stock Performance

NASDAQ TDUP opened at $0.87 on Friday. ThredUp Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $4.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.72.

Get ThredUp alerts:

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $79.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.58 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 63.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ThredUp

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,580,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,305,000 after buying an additional 516,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in ThredUp by 746.0% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 87,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 77,415 shares during the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the second quarter valued at $131,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ThredUp by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,186,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after buying an additional 186,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth $328,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TDUP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ThredUp from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ThredUp

About ThredUp

(Get Free Report)

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.