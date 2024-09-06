Threshold (T) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $201.71 Million

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 6th. Threshold has a market capitalization of $201.71 million and approximately $3.93 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0202 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00008556 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,945.22 or 0.99999630 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00013102 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007937 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007888 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

T is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,836,969,966.7932 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02036329 USD and is down -1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $4,109,325.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

