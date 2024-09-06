Threshold Trading 5.9% Lower This Week (T)

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. In the last week, Threshold has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a market capitalization of $198.93 million and $4.90 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008877 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000074 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00013476 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,113.88 or 1.00420269 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008238 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00008075 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

T is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,836,969,966.7932 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02036329 USD and is down -1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $4,109,325.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

