Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Shares Up 3.8%

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $143.50 and last traded at $143.02. 135,576 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,393,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.79.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $3,248,587.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,224.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $3,248,587.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,224.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $12,917,764.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,087,881.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,257 shares of company stock worth $18,552,950 over the last quarter. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth approximately $5,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 16.2% in the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 81.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 963,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,993,000 after buying an additional 431,160 shares during the period. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth $921,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

