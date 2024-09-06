Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

TNXP opened at $0.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.45. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $30.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.09.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported ($19.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.91) by ($9.37). Tonix Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 158.27% and a negative net margin of 1,196.11%. The business had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. Analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -34.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) by 260.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 335,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242,358 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

