TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Trading 1.6% Higher

Shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) were up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday. The stock traded as high as $34.49 and last traded at $34.43. Approximately 286,276 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 684,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.89.

Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of TORM from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.24.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $437.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $325.38 million. TORM had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 43.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TORM plc will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.82%. This is an increase from TORM's previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. TORM's payout ratio is currently 66.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of TORM in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TORM in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of TORM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of TORM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TORM during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

