Toro (NYSE:TTC) Price Target Lowered to $92.00 at Robert W. Baird

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.46% from the stock’s current price.

Toro Stock Down 10.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $81.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Toro has a fifty-two week low of $77.15 and a fifty-two week high of $102.00.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Toro had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toro will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Toro news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $1,903,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Toro by 1,204.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Toro by 2,057.1% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toro during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Toro during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Toro by 522.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

