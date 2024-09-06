Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Forecasted to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Torrid in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 4th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Torrid’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Torrid’s FY2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get Torrid alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CURV. Morgan Stanley cut Torrid from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Torrid in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Torrid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.96.

Torrid Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CURV opened at $6.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.54 million, a P/E ratio of 57.55 and a beta of 2.05. Torrid has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $9.14.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.87 million. Torrid had a net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Torrid

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURV. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Torrid by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 23,553 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Torrid by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 50,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Torrid by 493.6% in the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 200,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 166,841 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Torrid Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.