Traders Purchase High Volume of Kirkland’s Call Options (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 9,808 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,683% compared to the average volume of 550 call options.

Kirkland’s Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ KIRK opened at $1.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.99. The company has a market cap of $20.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.39. Kirkland’s has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $3.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.75 million during the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 870.01%.

Institutional Trading of Kirkland’s

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Dupree Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter worth $564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KIRK shares. StockNews.com cut Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland’s in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

