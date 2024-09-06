Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) CEO Jennifer L. Good Sells 10,981 Shares of Stock

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) CEO Jennifer L. Good sold 10,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $33,162.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,313 shares in the company, valued at $644,205.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Trevi Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRVI opened at $3.10 on Friday. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.87. The firm has a market cap of $218.35 million, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRVI has been the topic of several research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Trevi Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevi Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 23,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

About Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

