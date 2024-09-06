Truepoint Inc. Buys 77 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $459.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $473.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $455.79. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.