Truepoint Inc. Has $341,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIG. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $192.80 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $196.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

