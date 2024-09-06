Truepoint Inc. Has $778,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Truepoint Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,476,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,171,000 after purchasing an additional 22,417 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 17,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $485,301,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of MDY stock opened at $547.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $424.22 and a one year high of $574.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $548.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $540.87.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

