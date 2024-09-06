Truepoint Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Truepoint Inc. cut its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 320,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $126,293,000. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,864,000. Adero Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 1,244,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,497,000 after buying an additional 77,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JRM Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 888.5% in the fourth quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 419,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,192,000 after buying an additional 376,863 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $91.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $69.57 and a 52 week high of $94.50.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

