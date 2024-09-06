Truepoint Inc. Purchases Shares of 801 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,457,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,208,000 after purchasing an additional 196,010 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,498,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,118,000 after buying an additional 123,802 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $1,347,434,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,863,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,800,000 after buying an additional 110,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,860,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,412,000 after acquiring an additional 11,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $530.00 target price (down previously from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,213.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,058 shares of company stock worth $17,588,116. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $546.66 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $431.38 and a 52-week high of $567.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $533.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $526.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

