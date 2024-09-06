Truepoint Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Truepoint Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 615,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 9.6% of Truepoint Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Truepoint Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $336,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,011,000 after buying an additional 9,188 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $553.77 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $568.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $552.58 and its 200 day moving average is $532.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

