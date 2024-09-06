Truepoint Inc. Sells 13,296 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Truepoint Inc. decreased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 394,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,296 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 0.7% of Truepoint Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Truepoint Inc. owned about 0.44% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $24,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEM. Citizens & Northern Corp bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,552,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 19,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $60.33 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $63.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.02 and a 200-day moving average of $59.84.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

