Truepoint Inc. Sells 97,668 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Truepoint Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,837,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,668 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises about 2.1% of Truepoint Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Truepoint Inc. owned about 0.70% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $72,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $8,894,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 14,541 shares during the last quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 555,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,670,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,831,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,044,000 after buying an additional 73,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RS Crum Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 207,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after buying an additional 21,669 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $40.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $31.76 and a 1 year high of $41.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.74.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.