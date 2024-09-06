Truist Financial Begins Coverage on Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Analysts at Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $4,100.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.41% from the stock’s previous close.

BKNG has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,497.00 to $3,976.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,300.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,064.21.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,781.88 on Friday. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $2,733.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4,144.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,778.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,699.70.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $37.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking will post 177.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $6,168,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Booking by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $40,237,000. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Booking by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,449,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

