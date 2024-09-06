Truist Financial Boosts Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Price Target to $40.00

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.60% from the stock’s previous close.

IOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Samsara from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.07.

Get Samsara alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Samsara

Samsara Stock Up 14.2 %

IOT stock traded up $5.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,602,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,633,752. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.50 and a beta of 1.49. Samsara has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $45.37.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.66% and a negative net margin of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.53 million. Samsara’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

In other news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 1,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $33,161.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 337,523 shares in the company, valued at $10,129,065.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Samsara news, insider Dominic Phillips sold 21,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $641,905.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,137,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,697,284.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 1,105 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $33,161.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 337,523 shares in the company, valued at $10,129,065.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,801,854 shares of company stock worth $64,479,185. 60.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Samsara by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,433,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,499,000 after buying an additional 4,207,974 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Samsara by 18.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,639,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,326 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Samsara by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,101,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,149 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,128,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,930,000 after buying an additional 500,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,228,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,225,000 after buying an additional 243,170 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.