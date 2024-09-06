Truist Financial Raises American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Price Target to $22.00

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Healthcare REIT has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

AHR stock opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.22. American Healthcare REIT has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $22.67.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $504.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.55 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Healthcare REIT will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHR. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,246,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $352,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its position in American Healthcare REIT by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,797,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,260,000 after acquiring an additional 290,740 shares during the period. Finally, Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

