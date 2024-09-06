Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UI. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ubiquiti from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Shares of UI opened at $191.75 on Tuesday. Ubiquiti has a 52-week low of $103.00 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $507.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.23 million. Ubiquiti had a return on equity of 3,321.33% and a net margin of 18.15%. Ubiquiti’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ubiquiti will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.45%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Ubiquiti by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Ubiquiti by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

