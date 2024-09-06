UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Barclays

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PATH. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Macquarie downgraded UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on UiPath from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.65.

NYSE:PATH traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $12.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,052,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,851,714. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.06 and a beta of 0.87. UiPath has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $27.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.80.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.69 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 36,400 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 22,553 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,970 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 2,495.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 682,078 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 655,798 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

