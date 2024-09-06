Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by LGT Financial Advisors LLC

LGT Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 67.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,023,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,412,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 10.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,337 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $363.78 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.17 and a 52 week high of $574.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $421.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $505.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ULTA

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.