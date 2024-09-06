Ultimate Products (LON:ULTP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Ultimate Products (LON:ULTP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 182 ($2.39) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Ultimate Products in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Ultimate Products stock opened at GBX 143 ($1.88) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £122.95 million, a P/E ratio of 1,021.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 140.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 147.58.

In other news, insider Chris Dent purchased 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 140 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of £2,492 ($3,276.79). In other news, insider Simon Showman sold 45,720 shares of Ultimate Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.80), for a total transaction of £62,636.40 ($82,362.13). Also, insider Chris Dent bought 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 140 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of £2,492 ($3,276.79). Corporate insiders own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Ultimate Products Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded homeware products in the United Kingdom, Germany, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of durable household products, including vacuum cleaners, food prep, storage solutions, and airers, as well as fans, heaters, and electric fires under the Beldray Brand; cookware, kitchen electrical, and scale products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; non-electrical kitchen and laundry products under the Russell Hobbs brand; and travel luggage and accessories under constellation and ZFrame brands.

