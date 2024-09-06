Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Trading Up 2.7%

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.66 and last traded at $7.66. Approximately 763,668 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 3,094,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Under Armour Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Under Armour

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 529,600.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 24,302.4% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 10,207 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 36.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Stories

