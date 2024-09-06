Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,965 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,352 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $63,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,071,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.79.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $251.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $153.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $199.33 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $240.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

