United States Copper Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CPER) Stock Price Down 0.1%

United States Copper Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CPER – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.34 and last traded at $25.44. 83,835 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 169,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.47.

United States Copper Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.60 million, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Copper Index Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPER. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United States Copper Index Fund by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 125,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Copper Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $865,000. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in United States Copper Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $716,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in United States Copper Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $606,000. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new position in United States Copper Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $467,000.

United States Copper Index Fund Company Profile

The United States Copper Index Fund, LP (CPER) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SummerHaven Copper index. The fund tracks a rules-based index of copper futures contracts selected based on the shape of the copper futures curve. CPER was launched on Nov 15, 2011 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

