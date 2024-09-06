United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Up 3.2%

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.81 and last traded at $13.80. 4,782,379 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 7,136,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.37.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Up 5.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $817.77 million, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.93.

Get United States Natural Gas Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Natural Gas Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNG. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Vawter Financial Ltd. lifted its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 12,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.