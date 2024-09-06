United States Steel (NYSE:X) Shares Gap Up to $29.97

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.97, but opened at $31.04. United States Steel shares last traded at $31.41, with a volume of 9,499,448 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on X. BNP Paribas upgraded United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on United States Steel from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United States Steel from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on United States Steel from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Get United States Steel alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on X

United States Steel Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.72.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Institutional Trading of United States Steel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Third Point LLC raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,575,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. KGH Ltd grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 68.2% during the second quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,255,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,839,000 after buying an additional 1,724,670 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth $200,952,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in United States Steel by 4,305.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,634,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551,870 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its stake in United States Steel by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,667,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,848,000 after purchasing an additional 316,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

(Get Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.