Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Universal Electronics from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Universal Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UEIC opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. Universal Electronics has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.55.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $90.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.86 million. Universal Electronics had a negative return on equity of 19.41% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. Analysts forecast that Universal Electronics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Electronics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEIC. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 41,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Universal Electronics by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 58,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 206,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 10,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, ships, and supports control and sensor technology solutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers voice-enabled automatically-programmed universal two-way radio frequency, as well as infrared remote controls to video service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers; wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers and connected accessories for smart energy management systems to OEM customers, hotels, hospitality, and system integrators; proprietary and standards-based RF sensors for residential security, safety, and home automation applications; and integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded to OEMs, video service providers, and private label customers.

