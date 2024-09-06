Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CFO Sells $62,655.00 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $62,655.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 346,093 shares in the company, valued at $14,456,304.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upstart alerts:

On Monday, August 19th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $55,500.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $20,980.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $26,310.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $28,150.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $27,800.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total value of $23,410.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $23,630.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $21,680.00.

Upstart Stock Performance

Shares of Upstart stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.72. 4,863,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,491,201. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 2.02. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.84 and a twelve month high of $49.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $127.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UPST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised Upstart from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Upstart from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup raised Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Upstart from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Upstart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UPST

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Upstart during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Upstart by 80.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Upstart by 144.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upstart

(Get Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.