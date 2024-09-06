Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.06

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.06 and last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 7814417 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.35.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UEC

Uranium Energy Stock Down 8.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.60.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Uranium Energy had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UEC. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 150,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 10,811 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 10,163 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,006,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,245,000 after buying an additional 118,785 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.