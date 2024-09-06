V2X (NYSE:VVX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 166,093 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 92,262 shares.The stock last traded at $47.88 and had previously closed at $48.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on VVX. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of V2X in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of V2X in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

V2X Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.41.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.01). V2X had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that V2X, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of V2X by 152.7% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 279,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,404,000 after acquiring an additional 168,886 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in V2X during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in V2X by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in V2X by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of V2X by 243.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 52,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

About V2X

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

Featured Stories

