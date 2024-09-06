Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 25,061 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the previous session’s volume of 12,244 shares.The stock last traded at $29.00 and had previously closed at $29.21.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valhi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.
Valhi Trading Down 1.6 %
Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $559.70 million for the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.02%.
Valhi Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Valhi’s payout ratio is 1,600.00%.
Institutional Trading of Valhi
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valhi stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Valhi worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Valhi
Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.
