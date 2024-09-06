VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Stake Reduced by BTS Asset Management Inc.

BTS Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,603 shares during the period. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. BTS Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $5,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of HYD stock opened at $52.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1803 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

