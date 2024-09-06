Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 153,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.2% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 55,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after acquiring an additional 12,575 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 736,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 29,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $192.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $196.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.81.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

