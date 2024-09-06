Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Stock Holdings Raised by Fluent Financial LLC

Fluent Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 79.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,185 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF accounts for 10.5% of Fluent Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Fluent Financial LLC owned 0.66% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $20,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EDV. Clarity Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 97,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,189,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EDV traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $82.34. The stock had a trading volume of 298,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,089. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.45. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $82.89.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

