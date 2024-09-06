Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is 5th Street Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

5th Street Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,993 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 16.2% of 5th Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. 5th Street Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $31,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,886,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,802 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 767.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,187,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,380 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,895.1% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 741,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,643,000 after purchasing an additional 729,406 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 55.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,846,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,269,000 after purchasing an additional 661,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,899,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,403,000 after acquiring an additional 482,426 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $60.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.91.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

