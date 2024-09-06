Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,568 shares during the quarter. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 12,663,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238,875 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $238,242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279,281 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,577,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,630,000 after buying an additional 2,730,944 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,326,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,221,000 after buying an additional 2,551,005 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.36 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $52.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.95. The company has a market cap of $134.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

