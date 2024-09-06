Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $363.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $260.65 and a twelve month high of $392.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $370.93 and a 200 day moving average of $355.28.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

