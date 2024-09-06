Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 431,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,680 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Truepoint Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $161,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $363.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.28. The company has a market cap of $125.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $260.65 and a one year high of $392.14.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.