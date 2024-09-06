Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Hits New 52-Week High at $60.66

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $60.66 and last traded at $60.54, with a volume of 695974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.34.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.32 and its 200 day moving average is $58.46.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1851 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,511,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 118,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 51,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 282,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,437,000 after buying an additional 9,730 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

