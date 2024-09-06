Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Hits New 52-Week High at $60.66

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $60.66 and last traded at $60.54, with a volume of 695974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.34.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.32 and its 200 day moving average is $58.46.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1851 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
